Christine! Chrishell! See the ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars’ Hottest Bikini Moments

The ladies of Selling Sunset don’t just make a million dollar deals — they do it in style. From designer blazers to sky-high stilettos, the Netflix stars have made it clear that their show is just as much about real estate as it is fabulous fashion.

While their on screen outfits lean toward more professional attire, they’re constantly serving up sexy swimsuit inspiration on the ‘gram. After all, with the beach at arms length, jet-setting adventures galore and company pool parties, the crew has quite the stellar bikini collection.

Lucky for Us, they’re not afraid to share the designers responsible for their fashionable swimsuits. While each agent has their own favorites, Good American, Tularosa and Karen Sabago seem to be among the top contenders.

And with season 4 around the corner, it’s safe to say that girls are stepping up their style game. After all, according to Christine Quinn, the cast is finally “following” in her footsteps and giving their glam a refresh.

“I recognize that everyone definitely upped the hair, upped the glam, upped the outfits,” she told Us earlier this year. “The girls were like, ‘This show is about real estate.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re stupid, this show ain’t about real estate. Come on. Step it up.’”

The 32-year-old fashionista, who recently dropped a beauty collab with Ciaté London, practices what she preaches too. While her work wear always gives Us something to obsesses over, she commits just as hard to her swim style.

For example, the star took to Instagram in September to show off her neon orange Viper Wear bikini. But it was her accessory game that brought her look to the next level. She rocked bling from Jennifer Fisher and Zarianas.

Chrishell Stause is another star the heats up the ‘gram on repeat. While she typically sticks to solid bikinis, her insane body always gets people buzzing.

“I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been,” the 40-year-old actress told Women’s Health in 2020. “I was a vegetarian for so many years, but I don’t put a label on it now. I try not to eat meat, but I’m not saying that I’m vegetarian or vegan. I love animals, so I try and eat with a conscience.”

So, to see Stause’s fit figure and the rest of the cast’s stellar swim style, keep scrolling! Because from Mary Fitzgerald to Heather Rae Young, we’re sharing the Selling Sunset ladies’ best bikini looks, ahead!