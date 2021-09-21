Christine Quinn has made it clear that if she’s going to stir the pot on Selling Sunset — she’s damn well going to do so in style. With a next-level designer wardrobe to her name and an unmatched affinity for glam, the 31-year-old real estate agent established from the onset that her starring role on the show is just as much about being a “boss b—tch” as it is about fabulous fashion.

And with season four of the Netflix series set to air before the year’s end, fans can expect to see more of Quinn’s iconic outfits — and a glam upgrade from the rest of the cast.

“Let’s just say that I invented the ponytail, okay? None of you b—tches were in braids before me. Or braids and ponytails before me. I take that as a form of flattery,” the new mom, who welcomed son Christian in May, told Us. “I recognize that everyone definitely upped the hair, upped the glam, upped the outfits. The girls were like, ‘This show is about real estate.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re stupid, this show ain’t about real estate. Come on. Step it up.’”

And now, with costars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz putting a bigger emphasis on the glam of it all, Quinn is wasting no time taking credit for the show’s fashion evolution.

“It’s nice to see people kind of following in my footsteps of like, ‘Okay, let’s create a show.’ So I do appreciate that,” she told Stylish. “And I’ve definitely seen a step up in the glam and the looks, so I like to think that I curated that because I really did.”

While the cast as a whole will be upping the ante, Quinn is excited for fans to see her style switch up in the upcoming season. “I’m a mom, you know. So I wanted to be really cute. I changed up a lot of my colors. I was wearing more pinks and purples and dresses and more prints than I normally wouldn’t have worn,” she revealed. “I really girl-ed it up for season four.”

And for season five, which is currently underway, the reality star ventures into “street fashion a little bit more.”

“I found people from fashion schools in London who had like 50 followers … I started creating curated looks from independent designers and that was really cool and really important to me because I love to support that,” Quinn said. “You know, I was doing seasons and seasons of Christian Louboutin and you think he ever gave me a call? No. So I just started working with people that are really cool.”

While her on-screen fashion is front and center, Quinn has been making moves in the beauty industry off-screen. In fact, she just dropped a collaboration with Ciaté London.

The line, which launched on Tuesday, September 21, is all about mixing “sassy, Vixen glam” with a “goddess, sweet side.” And with a Pump Plump red gloss, a Bo$$ B*tch 9-Pan Eyeshadow Palette, No Fillt-Her Complexion Brightener and Finish Powder and two Color Flip Heat Transforming Lip Creams, the collection is all kinds of fierce and fabulous.

To get a look at the entire line — and read up on how the products came to be — keep scrolling!