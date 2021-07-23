Another Selling Sunset sweetie! Maya Vander is pregnant, expecting her third child.

“Here we go again,” the reality star, 39, captioned a Thursday, July 22, Instagram reveal with her husband, whose name she has yet to reveal. “Baby No. 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present!”

In the social media upload, the pregnant star showed her baby bump in a blue dress and heels as her husband cradled her stomach.

The Netflix personality’s fellow Selling Sunset cast members shared their support in the comments. “Omgggg I’m so happy for you!!!!!” Christine Quinn wrote, while Davina Potratz added, “Love this pic!! Congrats my darling friend!!”

Vander is already the mother of son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 14 months. In November 2020, the Israel native exclusively told Us Weekly about her future family plans.

“We’re going back and forth [on having more kids] because, look, it’s a lot of work,” she explained at the time. “Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m 50/50 with that.”

With her youngest child “crying in the background” during the interview, the real estate agent joked that she wasn’t sure whether she “really want[ed]” to give her a sibling. “It depends what day you’re gonna ask me that question,” Vander explained.

She went on to give Us a glimpse of her tight-knit family life amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “My husband works from home and obviously with real estate, I work from home excluding showings. But I spend a lot of time with the family. I just put my son in daycare three weeks ago for, like, half a day in the morning. It’s a small class. So far, so good, so hopefully it will stay this way. And my daughter, she’s 6 months old, and we’ve been full-time parents.”

The realtor struggled to conceive her two children and has been candid with her Instagram followers about her pregnancy losses in the past. Vander revealed that she had previously experienced “back-to-back miscarriages” in a May 2020 social media upload. “To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don’t give up and stay positive,” she wrote at the time.

Vander welcomed Aiden and Elle in April 2019 and May 2020, respectively.