Family of five? Maya Vander is on the fence about having a third child with her husband, Dave.

“We’re going back and forth because, look, it’s a lot of work,” the Selling Sunset star, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 12, while sharing details of her baby daughter’s skincare routine using Ever Eden Baby Nourishing moisturizer.

“Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m 50/50 with that.”

The Israel native joked that her daughter was “crying in the background,” making her wonder whether she “really wants” a third one. “It depends what day you’re gonna ask me that question,” Vander joked.

The real estate agent and her kids, Aiden and Elle, have been enjoying extra family time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband works from home and obviously with real estate, I work from home excluding showings,” Vander told Us. “But I spend a lot of time with the family. I just put my son in daycare three weeks ago for, like, half a day in the morning. It’s a small class. So far, so good, so hopefully it will stay this way. And my daughter, she’s 6 months old, and we’ve been full-time parents.”

The Netflix star welcomed her baby girl in May. Prior to giving birth, Vander candidly opened up about her past pregnancy losses.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there,” Vander captioned a mother-son photo at the time. “Two years ago, I had back-to-back miscarriages, now I’m few days away from having baby No. 2. To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don’t give up and stay positive.”

While raising Aiden and Elle, the two-time mom loves using Ever Eden’s moisturizing lotion “every day after bath time,” Vander told Us on Thursday. “They also sent me the line for moms, so I’ve been using the moisturizer for my body as well.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe