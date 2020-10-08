Selling Sunset’s Davina Potratz Leaves the Oppenheim Group After Season 3

Did Davina Potratz just seal her fate on Selling Sunset … or did she set herself up for a season 4 plot twist?

The real estate agent recently announced she was leaving Jason Oppenheim’s agency to join a rival company, Douglas Elliman.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division,” Potratz told People on Wednesday, October 7. “My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It’s just very in tune with my skills.”

The reality TV personality added that she still hopes to film the Netflix reality show, which follows her former coworkers Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Maya Vander.

“We all know each other so well. So I think they’ll be excited and supportive. It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision,” she said, pointing out that Jason’s brother, Brett Oppenheim, also left the Oppenheim Group in between season 3 and a potential season 4. “I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast. Brett is not at the Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don’t think that that’s going to be an issue at all.”

Netflix has yet to officially renew Selling Sunset for season 4. “We haven’t filmed anything. There’s no confirmation. We just don’t know anything,” Potratz added.

Jason, for his part, confirmed he was still on good terms with Potratz after her exit.

“Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.”

Potratz’s relationship with the twins was highlighted on the series as she attempted to sell a $75 million house, which Jason didn’t think was a good use of her time.

“It’s very difficult to even find a client like that. So I think Jason appreciates that. And if you look at the big picture, I think all of the girls know that they would all love to have a client like that,” she told Us about the drama in August.

Potratz became a controversial member of Selling Sunset after season 3, which started streaming in August, focused on Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley. While some thought she was too hard on the soap star, taking the This Is Us actor’s side, Potratz told Us that she was “neutral” regarding the split drama. She also said that she doesn’t take the backlash from viewers to heart.

“I think anyone in the public spotlight will get hate. And I think it’s just the nature of the beast. I don’t take it [personally] at all,” she told Us in August. “These people have never met me. They don’t know me. They don’t know all the details. They weren’t there. They don’t know exactly what happened. So how could I possibly take it personally?”