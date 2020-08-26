The Oppenheim Group team is back to work … but are Netflix cameras documenting Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason and Brett Oppenheim?

Netflix has yet to officially renew Selling Sunset for season 4, but Chrishell sparked speculation that the series was coming back on August 15 via Instagram.

“Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about,” she wrote alongside a photo with Mary, Amanza and Heather. Chrishell also tagged Netflix and Lionsgate TV, which produces the popular real estate reality show.

Season 3 of Selling Sunset, which started streaming in August, made headlines as fans watched Chrishell break down over her divorce from Justin Hartley on camera. An insider told Us Weekly that the This Is Us star wasn’t pleased with his estranged wife for discussing their split on the show.

“He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told,” the source said. “His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”

Executive producer Adam Divello, meanwhile, recently revealed that the show reached out to the actor’s team to try to get him on the show in the past.

“We [previously] reached out to his people and the network that he’s on and everything, trying to get him to be on our show, because I know [Chrishell] really wanted him to be on it,” the Hills creator told The Wrap. “And they were newlyweds and they were living a new life and had just bought a new house. You know, she had a big, huge, fun part of her life happening that she couldn’t show on TV, on the show. So I think she was bummed out about that, I think we all were. But I think just because of the contracts, or whatever the case may be, that he wasn’t allowed to be on our show. So it wasn’t even something we thought about [for season 3], honestly, because we never had access to him in the first place.”

Christine, for her part, shed some light on when filming might pick up again during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, confirming that the coronavirus pandemic would affect the production schedule.

“I think it’s going to be really interesting because if we do shoot, it’s not going to be until next year,” she said on August 7. “I hear that production is pushing everything until late December, if not next year. So, I feel like this year will be good because it’s giving everyone a chance to cool off and, like, heal the wounds that have been going on since season 3. So going into season 4, I think it’s going to be really interesting. And also the dynamics are going to be changing.”

Christine continued: “There’s been a division going on. It’s kind of something that’s been happening for a while, and people are just trying to figure out where the chess pieces are going right now. Let the games begin.”

Scroll through for everything we know a possible season 4 of Selling Sunset: