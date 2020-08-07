Finally! Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young reveals new details about her breathtaking engagement ring from Tarek El Moussa during the latest episode of her Flashback podcast.

During the 21-minute conversation, released on Friday, August 7, the Oppenheim Real Estate Agent walked her podcast co-host, Jessica Hall through her whole engagement timeline.

First of all, the couple may or may not have known they were soulmates early into their relationship. “We looked at rings three months in,” she admitted, before quickly adding that it was “nothing serious.”

To backtrack, the Flip or Flop star proposed to Young last month, while on vacation in Catalina Island. He popped the question on their one-year anniversary: July 25. The engagement was extremely thorough and the whole thing was recorded under the guise of filming for Moussa’s HGTV show.

Ahead of the romantic boat cruise Tarek planned, he secretly recruited Young’s fashion stylist to arrive in her hotel room. Young says she had a “rack of beautiful dresses, shoes, jewelry,” as well as a full glam team to do her hair and makeup.

This whole time, her now-fiancé was storing her 8-carat massive engagement ring in his backpack. “Don’t open any pockets,” he told her. Not only did Young oblige, but she says that she wasn’t suspicious!

After Moussa got down one knee while dining at a private beach club, the California resident shared the news with her Instagram followers on July 26, captioning the photo, “The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

“Our good friend Benny @bennyandthegems helped Tarek in the hunt for the perfect stone,” the reality star captioned a second pic. “He chose an 8 carat (because 8 is a lucky #) & Emerald cut is my favorite!”

In March 2019, Moussa told Us Weekly that Tarek could be the one. “[Marriage] is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time,” he said at the time. “But everything’s going amazing.

Young echoed her boyfriend’s statements five months later. “We are just really, really happy,” she gushed. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone.”

