Star Style

See How the Cast of Selling Sunset's Fashion Has Evolved Since Season 1

By
Selling Sunset Casts Fashion Evolution Since Season
10
Bre Tiesi, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith. Netflix(3)

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is full of drama, dream homes and so much buzzworthy fashion — especially in the show’s latest season. The series’ cast members have seriously stepped up their fashion game since season 1 and Us Weekly’s rounded up evidence to prove it.

If you haven’t binge-watched the reality show just yet, it follows real estate agents from the L.A.-based real estate brokerage, Oppenheim Group, as they hustle to sell luxury real estate to their Hollywood clients. While their business skills certainly need to be impressive to succeed, it helps to have an impressive wardrobe.

Some of the agents who’ve been with Oppenheim since the show began include Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young. Viewers have seen their ensembles evolve especially as new cast members were added into the mix.

To see how their fashion preferences have changed thus far, we’ve picked out the most memorable style moments from season 1 to compare them with the latest season. Keep scrolling to see the fashion evolution of your favorite Oppenheim agent:

