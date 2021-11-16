Fierce footwear! Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn knows a thing or two about putting together a fierce outfit and owning personal style. The real estate broker has taken her love of footwear and channeled it into an amazing collab with Shoe Dazzle.

The “holiday sparkle” shoe collection is out of this world and can add some needed bling to every outfit. “I want these to be very holiday, very extra sparkle and glitter,” Quinn tells Us of the new collab. “There’s a lot of movement and tassels and I want people to feel special, to either give to a friend or for yourself.”

There’s no need to spend hundreds on shoes this holiday season, Quinn shares how this collection is high fashion on a budget. “I used to only wear Christian Louboutin heels, but I got into street fashion and up-and-coming designers and that’s what got me into more affordable price points,” the new mom shared. “I can’t believe how expensive they look! I can pair them with anything, you would have no idea that they’re the price point they’re in, they look so expensive.”

Quinn doesn’t want people to be afraid of the in-your-face fashion of the collection. “ I paired those silver knee-high boots with my yoga clothes and an oversized crop top to run to Starbucks and it was amazing, it’s about how you dress them. You can wear these with anything, I don’t want people to be afraid to wear a killer heel or boot with a casual or dress-up outfit.”

These heels are for every woman and man to wear this holiday season. “ShoeDazzle has great size inclusion and wide fit so girls, drag queens, anyone can wear these and that’s so important for me.”

Quinn says her love of heels started when she first moved to LA: “I started wearing only high heels and no flats when I got my first sugar daddy, but you’ll have to read about that in my new book!”

