Real Housewives Stars Spill Their Best Beach Body Secrets — Watch!

Over 50 and fabulous! The Real Housewives’ stars seem to age in reverse — they look better and better with every passing season. Given their fit figures, it’s no surprise that the Bravolebs seize every opportunity to strike a pose (or make a TikTok!) in an itty-bitty bikini or sexy one-piece!

So, with summer rapidly approaching, Us Weekly asked Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais to spill their beach body secrets in anticipation of Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue, which hits newsstands on May 26.

The Housewives’ number one piece of advice? Stay healthy! “The older we get, we gotta work harder at staying in shape,” de Lesseps, 55, tells Stylish. She stays active by playing tennis, running, working out and doing yoga. But, the important part for her is “connecting” with the outdoors.

“The days I don’t feel confident, I generally try to get out there and do something to improve my attitude,” the countess, who shares children Victoria and Noel with ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps, adds.

Singer, 64, agrees with her costar, pointing out that she makes a priority to exercise, drink tons of water and cut “down on the alcohol.” But, at the end of the day, the True Faith Jewelry founder says it’s all about being confident.

“My daughter [Avery Singer] says, ‘Mom, you look better now than you did 10 years ago.’ I just feel good — I just feel great,” Singer tells Us. “What you feel on the inside shows on the outside. It’s all about feeling good about yourself and trying to be the best you can be.”

Beauvais, 54, who is starring in Coming 2 America, feels that no matter what your body looks like or what age you are, it’s important to just “own it.”

“The most confident I was in a bathing suit was when I was 7-months pregnant,” she says to Us Weekly. “After having three kids you don’t have the flat stomach that you once had … It’s all good, this is the body that gave me my kids. You don’t have to suck anything in.”

When it comes to shopping for swimsuits — an intimidating task for anyone — the actress says to ignore labels and just pick whatever style, shape and size makes you feel the best.

“It’s finding a suit that really flatters your body, don’t care what size [it is]. If you feel confident, you can exude that,” she explains. “Just think that everyone has something that they’re insecure about. You’re not the only one. And just have fun — who cares?”