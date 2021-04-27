If there’s one thing Housewives know how to do — aside from stirring up drama — it’s taking a sexy bikini photo. Seriously, rarely a day goes by when one of the Bravo stars isn’t stripping down to a sexy bathing suit and posing for the ‘gram.

So, when Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice came together in Turks and Caicos to film the highly-anticipated Real Housewives mashup, obviously a bikini photo shoot was penciled into the schedule.

As such, the reality stars took to Instagram on Monday, April 26, to show off their cute suits, hot bods and toned figures. And rest assured, the comments sections on everyone’s posts were filled with love (and lots of fire emojis) from Housewives across franchises.

The Real Housewives of New York City stars were among the first to first to share their sexy pictures. Singer, who enjoyed a bit of sunbathing at the house, looked truly ageless — her skincare must be working!

She wore a bright red one-piece, wide-brimmed hat, sarong and lucite heels. Newcomer to RHONY, Bershan Shaw, even jumped in the comments writing, “Yesss looking good in the best island ever.”

The countess looked equally as fab, showing off her toned figure in a little white bikini in a beach-side snap. RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and Terea Giudice, RHOD’s D’Andra Simmons and RHOA’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey were among those to hype up de Lesseps. Our favorite comment though was from former RHONY star Jill Zarin’s daughter, Ally Shapiro. She wrote, “OMG THIS BODY!!!”

After some fun on the beach, it looks like the girls went for a boat excursion — and the bikini photos were plentiful!

First, Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Moore and Bailey took to Instagram, wearing a white bikini and black one-piece respectively. And we have to give a special mention to Bailey’s multicolored box braids!

Next, RHOBH’s Richards struck a pose on the boat, showing off her insanely fit figure (and amazing jaw line!) in a multi-colored black bikini.

Fellow castmates Dorit Kemsely, Lisa Rinna and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff popped into the comments. Plus, she got the ultimate stamp of approval from former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, who wrote: “HOT stuff.”

The final photo came from RHONY’s Melissa Gorga, who looked unreal in a hot pink Versace bikini. Husband Joe Gorga clearly wishes he was on vacation with his wife, writing: “16 years later and you still have my heart pumping.”

Gorga’s sister-in-law, Giudice, was notably missing from the batch of bikini snaps, but she did take to Instagram Stories to show some pictures of the resort.

While we hope to get a glimpse of what went on behind-the-scenes during this photo shoot when the mashup series airs on Peacock, for now we’ll just have to live through Instagram.

So, without further ado, keep scrolling to see the Housewives stars posing in their itty-bitty bikinis and one-pieces!