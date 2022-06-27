Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” Lori, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the opening of WAKUDA inside The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday, June 24.

The model noted that the bond between her parents has only gotten stronger after 15 years of marriage. “They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” she shared with Us.

Lori also joked about needing Steve, 65, and Marjorie, 57, to write a “playbook manual” for her when it comes to finding The One.

“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” the Tennessee native explained. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

The SKN by LH founder’s insight on dating comes after Us confirmed her split from Michael B. Jordan earlier this month. The former couple started dating in 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Lori previously revealed that her family was impressed by her then-boyfriend, 35, when meeting him for the first time. “I knew they were going to love him, which they did. [The introduction] was good. It was easy,” she told Bustle in June 2021.

After the pair’s breakup, Lori’s father offered some insight on how the major life change affected his relationship with the actor. “He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” the host, who has been married three times, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on June 6. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

The Family Feud host, who adopted Lori when he married Marjorie in 2007, added, “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

Lori, for her part, has been enjoying her single life with a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the opening of WAKUDA. “I’m so, so, so excited. I haven’t been to Vegas in a while so I’m excited to have a fun night there. I’m excited to get to try WAKUDA. This is Chef Tetsuya Wakuda‘s first restaurant that he’s opening in the U.S. and he’s a 2 Michelin star chef,” she detailed to Us. “And Japanese is literally my favorite cuisine in the entire world, so it’s going to be a fun evening.”

Ahead of her trip, Lori explained that she was looking forward to having a positive summer vibe.

“I mean of course Vegas is known for its nightlife, but I really love the shopping in Vegas as well because the stores stay open super late,” she added. “So that’s like the vibe aside from eating at the restaurant, which really is going to be the highlight for me because I love Omakase. The Omakase dining experience is really special and it’s the first high [end] authentic dining experience so I’m really excited.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

