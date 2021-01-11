Ladies’ man! Michael B. Jordan tries to keep his love life out of the spotlight, but he has been linked to a number of famous women over the years.

The actor quickly became known as a Hollywood heartthrob in 2009 after he joined the cast of Friday Night Lights as quarterback Vince Howard. The interest in his dating history only continued to grow after he broke through in the industry in 2013 with his portrayal of the late Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station.

Kendall Jenner was one of the first celebrities who was rumored to have caught Jordan’s eye. In May 2015, the pair were spotted leaving a Met Gala afterparty at the same time. Although it was unclear if they attended the New York City bash together, the sighting quickly set tongues wagging.

“Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know,” the Creed star told GQ in September 2015. “I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is. I don’t f–king know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird though, right?”

Jordan later sparked romance rumors with his Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o as well as actress KiKi Layne, model Cindy Bruna and singer Snoh Aalegra before he started seeing Lori Harvey.

The Santa Ana, California, native and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter were first seen together in November 2020. After weeks of rumors, they went Instagram official in January 2021, marking the first time that Jordan has publicly confirmed one of his relationships.

Although the Just Mercy star tends to hold his love life close to his heart, he has spoken out several times about his hope to one day find The One and settle down.

“My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m f–king lacking at,” he acknowledged in a November 2018 GQ interview. “I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.”

Jordan went on to tell the magazine that “the nuance of dating” has not been the same since he became famous, though he noted that there are plenty of “options” out there for him.

Scroll down to see the movie star’s dating history!