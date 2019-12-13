Is Michael B. Jordan Dating Swedish Musician Snoh Aalegra





Michael B. Jordan may not be one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors anymore following his steamy appearance in Swedish musician Snoh Aalegra‘s latest music video.

The Black Panther star, 32, instantly sparked dating rumors when Aalegra, also 32, shared a romantic twilight photo of the two on Instagram before releasing the music video for “Whoa” on Friday, December 13. Only a silhouette of the duo was visible in the photo, captioned with the European singer’s lyrics, “‘Cause I don’t feel the ground…”

The teaser wasn’t the only thing that has fans wondering if the two are an item. When the full “Whoa” video dropped on Friday morning, the pair looked even cozier, sharing a kiss in the middle of the street and slow dancing in a darkened living room.

Although neither Jordan nor Aalegra (whose legal name is Snoh Nowrozi) have commented on the dating rumors yet, the chemistry between the two of them in the dreamy video is hard to deny.

Earlier this year, the Fruitvale Station star was seen getting flirty with If Beale Street Could Talk actress Kiki Layne in Park City, Utah, while at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival pop-up at TAO nightclub. A source revealed to Us Weekly at the time that Jordan and Layne, 27, “spent the whole night together” after the Creed star was “welcoming selfies with fans.”

The Marvel star has been known to cozy up to his female costars, including Tessa Thompson and Alisha Wainwright, the up-and-coming actress who was recently caught holding hands with Palmer actor Justin Timberlake in New Orleans. Wainwright, 30, spoke highly of her Raising Dion costar during an interview with BET in October.

“He is one of the most kind and generous people on our producing team,” the Netflix star told BET at the time. “Obviously, he’s a beautiful person, but I also think he’s so admirable in what he’s trying to do with his business, and I respect that. I would love to emulate that myself.”

The Shadowhunters alum continued, “So more so than a heartthrob, I think of him as a role model.”