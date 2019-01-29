Michael B. Jordan and Kiki Layne brought the heat to Park City, Utah, during a 2019 Sundance Film Festival pop-up party at TAO nightclub, a source tells Us Weekly.

The insider says Jordan, 31, and Layne, 27, “spent the whole night together” at the event on Friday, January 25, noting that the Black Panther star arrived with his castmates from the Marvel superhero film as well as Gerard Butler.

Prior to his interaction with the If Beale Street Could Talk actress, Jordan “was very sweet and having fun and welcoming selfies with fans” the source tells Us. “Then it got a little too crazy and security had to come over and block everyone.”

As for his time with Layne, the source notes that Jordan “stayed there for a long time, and as the night went on, Kiki didn’t leave his side and they didn’t stop talking all night.” The insider adds, “He was kissing her on the cheek and touching her and filling her glass up with drinks.”

For their early morning departure from the club, Layne “followed right behind [Jordan] and was escorted by his security team,” the source tells Us. ”They left together in the same car.”

Following his relaxed night out, Jordan attended the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 27, where he and his Black Panther costars took home the award for Outstanding Performance by A Cast in a Motion Picture. The film also won for Outstanding Performance by Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Earlier this month, Jordan and Layne attended the 2019 Golden Globes separately, and they were both snubbed for their roles in two of 2018’s most popular motion pictures.

