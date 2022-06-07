A tale as old as time. As her breakup with Michael B. Jordan continues to make headlines, Lori Harvey is sending a subtle message on social media.

The 25-year-old model has wiped all traces of the 35-year-old actor from her Instagram account. On Monday, June 6, Harvey also shared photos of her sultry outfit from friend Kristen Noel Crawley‘s recent baby shower. Her fit physique was on display in a white crop top and leopard print skirt with gold jewelry.

Jordan, for his part, still has footage from the duo’s outing at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March — “Finally a Night out W/@loriharvey” — and a sweet snap from February on his page.

“I love her,” the Friday Night Lights alum captioned the solo shot of his then-girlfriend.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, June 5, that Harvey and Jordan split after less than two years together. While the former couple have yet to publicly comment on their breakup, the beauty entrepreneur’s father, Steve Harvey, implied that they ended on friendly terms.

While the host, 65, made it clear he’s “team Lori, 1000 percent,” he said Jordan is “still a cool guy … from what I know.”

“It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” the Family Feud host, who adopted Lori when he married her mother, Marjorie Harvey, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late. … Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends.”

Steve added: “I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

While Lori made subtle changes to her Instagram, Jordan stepped out at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, California, on Sunday.

The pair were first linked in November 2020, going Instagram official in January 2021.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” she told Bustle of dating in the public eye in June 2021. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!