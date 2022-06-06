Michael B. Jordan Makes 1st Public Appearance After Lori Harvey Split

Getting his mind off things? Michael B. Jordan was spotted at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals shortly after his split with Lori Harvey made headlines.

The actor, 35, sat courtside with rapper Cordae in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, June 5. The Chase Center tweeted a video of Jordan briefly smiling for the camera before turning his attention back to the game.

The Friday Night Lights alum’s appearance came after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that same day that Harvey, 25, and Jordan called it quits after more than one year together. The model has since deleted all traces of her ex from her Instagram page.

The former couple started dating in 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Prior to their breakup, Harvey opened up about the pair’s decision to offer a glimpse at their romance with the public. “I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” she told Bustle in June 2021. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

At the time, the Tennessee native praised her strong bond with the Black Panther star. “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship,” she added. “So I’m just handling it differently.”

Harvey also revealed that her family was impressed after meeting Jordan for the first time. “I knew they were going to love him, which they did. [The introduction] was good. It was easy,” she added.

Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, previously shared his thoughts on the pros and cons of meeting his daughter’s then-boyfriend. “I like this one,” the TV host, 65, said on an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show in January 2021. “I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'”

After their breakup made headlines, Steve opened up about how the major life change affected Lori.

“He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time. I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” the host, who has been married three times, said on The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Monday, June 6. “I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late.”

The Family Feud host, who adopted Lori when he married Marjorie Harvey in 2007, added, “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

