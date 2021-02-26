Scoring stepdad’s stamp of approval! It’s safe to say that Michael B. Jordan has made a good impression with his girlfriend Lori Harvey’s famous stepfather, Steve Harvey.

“First of all, let’s be clear about something. He is a nice guy,” the Family Feud host, 64, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 25. “ … I like him. I’m pulling for him.”

The Creed star, 34, and the model, 24, went Instagram official in early January after dating rumors swirled for months. At the time, Jordan posted two pics of the pair happily posing together. They then jetted off to the Caribbean for a quick getaway.

Earlier this month, Jordan went all out for the couple’s first Valentine’s Day together as he rented out an entire aquarium for her. He additionally arranged a lavish private dinner for the pair beneath one of the venue’s underwater tunnels.

Steve jokingly weighed in on Jordan’s efforts while speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, saying, “Yeah, well, good luck homie, ‘cause Valentine’s come every year. So, I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that, but good luck partner.”

All jokes aside, the comedian still believes that Jordan’s gesture “was really nice” overall.

“I’m happy for him,” he shared. “He’s a great guy. I met his father and everything, but that was a lot. I don’t know where he’s going from here, so hopefully maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5 and 6.”

The Black Panther actor has previously opened up about his struggles with dating. “My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m f—king lacking at,” he told GQ in 2018. “I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ‘em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.”

Due to Jordan’s level of celebrity, he admitted that he’s found it challenging to date in the public eye.

“How do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not — may or may not — hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough,” he explained to the magazine. “Now, I’m not saying options aren’t there. I’m not saying that. But as far as, like, the nuance of dating, it’s just not the same. I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire.”