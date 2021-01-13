Digital flirtation! Michael B. Jordan let millions of Instagram users know exactly what he thought about Lori Harvey‘s latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, January 13, the model shared a series of sexy pics via Instagram in celebration of her 24th birthday.

“Gimmie!!” the Black Panther star, 33, commented along with a drooling emoji. “Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!’

He then added the steamy snaps, which showed Harvey posing in sheer white tights and a strapless top, to his Instagram Story. Jordan added star emojis to the post.

Earlier on Monday, the Atlanta native posted a video of dozens of white roses she was gifted for her birthday. “Thank you baby,” she wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji. She didn’t tag Jordan, however.

Jordan and Harvey made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, January 10, after much speculation from fans. The actor posted two grainy photos with his new girlfriend online, including one in which they appeared to be near kissing while standing before flickering holiday lights. The Creed star tagged Harvey and photographer Leo Volcy.

The competitive horseback rider, for her part, posted two Polaroids of herself and her man, taken in the same location. Harvey captioned them with a heart.

Rumors have been swirling about the California native and Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter since they were seen arriving in her hometown together before Thanksgiving. At the time, the duo was photographed hopping off a Delta flight and leaving the airport together.

About a month later, on December 30, the couple were shown arriving in Salt Lake City together in photos posted by The Sun. Both shared pics from the trip, but neither shared any shots of them together. Harvey posted a series of clips of snowy Utah on New Year’s Eve, while Jordan unveiled a post that showed him snowboarding. “New year new things,” he captioned the share.

Lori was previously linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin Combs, race car driver Lewis Hamilton and rapper Trey Songz. She was also linked to Diddy himself in August 2019, after they were spotted vacationing in Italy with her family and again in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September. Lori dated rapper Future from October 2019 until the summer of 2020.

Jordan, meanwhile, was previously linked to Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, French model Cindy Bruna, actress Kiki Layne and Youtube Catherine Paiz. He was also rumored to be dating Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o, but Jordan was adamant they were just friends.

“They’re writing their own soap opera that they want to see happen,” he told USA Today in November 2018. “Me and Lupita? I love her to death. Beautiful girl, very talented. People write their own narratives — I don’t have any control over that.”