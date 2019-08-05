



Gaining dad’s approval? Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted enjoying an Italian vacation with his rumored girlfriend, Lori Harvey — and her father, Steve Harvey, was also present for the occasion.

Diddy, 49, was photographed eating lunch with the 22-year-old model in Nerano, Italy, on Saturday, August 3. The pair were pictured smiling as they were joined by the Family Feud host, 62, and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, 54.

This is the second time Lori has been spotted with the Making the Band host in recent weeks. In late July, the pair were seen during a night out in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. They were dressed in color-coordinated outfits.

Diddy’s rumored romance with Lori comes after he split with longtime girlfriend Cassie. A rep for the “Me & You” singer first confirmed the breakup to LoveBScott.com in October 2018, saying: “They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months.”

After Diddy and Cassie first met in the 2000s, they collaborated on the rapper’s track “Swagga Like Puff” and her song “Must Be Love.” While the former pair were long rumored to be an item, they would not publicize their relationship until 2012. They dated off and on for 11 years.

Shortly after calling it quits with the 32-year-old, speculation swirled about his apparent relationship with 27-year-old Canadian model Jocelyn Chew. Cassie, meanwhile, revealed that she was dating personal trainer Alex Fine in December 2018.

In June, Cassie and her 32-year-old beau revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Fine wrote about the news in two separate Instagram posts, one of which was dedicated to the R&B star.

“I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone,” he captioned a tribute post to Cassie on June 13, which showed the couple smiling brightly. “I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship.”

Fine also wrote an open letter to their daughter-to-be as well, promising her that he would “be a man that you and your mother look up to and love.” He also promised that he would “be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you.”

Diddy congratulated Cassie and Fine on the baby news, captioning an Instagram post of the expectant couple on June 14: “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless. L O V E.”

