New couple alert? Sean “Diddy” Combs and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey fueled romance rumors after being spotted out together.

The duo were seen wearing coordinating outfits while out for a stroll in the Soho neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday, July 24. Lori, 22, beamed in a white, long-sleeved crop top, navy-and-white striped pants and sneakers, while Diddy, 49, sported a white button-down, similarly patterned shorts and white tennis shoes.

The model was previously linked to the musician’s 25-year-old son, Justin Combs, whom he shares with stylist Misa Hylton. The pair were spotted chumming it up at a Super Bowl party hosted by Diddy in February.

Lori, who spent time with the entrepreneur on multiple occasions over the past several months, appears to be close to the Combs family. She was among the celebrities who paid tribute to Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter when she died in November 2018 due to lobar pneumonia. “Having a hard time processing this one…you were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you. Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim.”

The rep for Cassie, Diddy’s longtime love, confirmed in October 2018 that she and Diddy split after 11 years of dating on and off. He congratulated his ex in June when the 32-year-old singer announced that she is pregnant with her first child with new boyfriend Alex Fine. “I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” he shared on Instagram. “God bless L O V E.”

Steve, 62, married Lori’s mom, Marjorie Harvey, in June 2007. He is also stepfather to her son, Jason, and another daughter, Morgan. The Family Feud host has four biological children from his two previous marriages.

