Future Sparks Romance Rumors After Sharing Photo of Lori Harvey





Heating up. Future seemingly confirmed his rumored romance with Lori Harvey after sharing an Instagram photo of the model during their Abu Dhabi vacation.

The “Jumpman” rapper, 36, posted the pic of Harvey, 22, on his Instagram Stories on Friday, November 29, with the caption, “Flawless. Tap for details 💎💎.”

The model was sporting a black crop top and black joggers with black booties and a diamond chain necklace. Future also shared a video, which was geotagged in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, of the two riding in a car with Lori sticking out her tongue.

The duo’s romantic getaway comes nearly two weeks after Lori was spotted at Future’s 36th birthday party on November 20. In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Lori can be seen singing Future “Happy Birthday” alongside his other guests.

Earlier this month, he twosome showed off some PDA at Teyana Taylor’s Atlanta concert, according to the Jasmine Brand.

“They were all over each other, hugging and holding hands. Really hot and heavy!” a source told the publication.

Lori, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, is no stranger high-profile relationships. The model, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, dated Diddy for several months.

The Pretty Little Things spokesperson and the hip-hop mogul, 50, were first linked in July when Diddy was spotted out and about with Lori in coordinated outfits in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

The duo then traveled to Italy with Steve, 62, and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, in August. The group were photographed enjoying lunch together and sharing a few laughs.

The former couple’s split was confirmed when Lori unfollowed Diddy on Instagram in October. The three-time Grammy winner continues to ranks among her followers.

Lori was previously linked to Justin Combs, Diddy’s 25-year-old son with stylist Misa Hylton. Future was engaged to singer Ciara from 2013 to 2014. The exes share one son, Future Zahir. The “Turn On the Lights” rapper also has five children from five previous relationships.

Steve tied the knot with Lori’s mom, Marjorie, in June 2007. He is also stepfather to Majorie’s son, Jason, and another daughter, Morgan.