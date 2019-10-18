



Is Sean “Diddy” Combs’ rumored relationship with Lori Harvey already a thing of the past? It seems that Harvey is cutting ties after the rapper was spotted with another woman last week.

Lori, the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, has unfollowed Diddy, 49, on Instagram, according to OK! Magazine. Diddy, however, still ranks among her followers.

The social media severance comes as Diddy sparked romance rumors with someone else. In photos obtained by The Shade Room and posted on Saturday, October 12, the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer exits a Maybach at the Los Angeles restaurant Nobu on October 11 alongside Gemini Man actress Nicole Olivera.

According to The Shade Room, Diddy exited the car first, and Olivera stepped out 30 seconds later. Lori was in Washington D.C. that weekend, attending Howard University’s Homecoming celebrations.

Before last weekend, Diddy and Lori had been fueling speculation for months. They were spotted out together in July, for example, wearing coordinating outfits while strolling through New York City’s Soho neighborhood. The three-time Grammy winner then vacationed in Italy with both Lori and Steve in August.

Lori has history with the Combs family: The model was previously linked to Justin Combs, Diddy’s 25-year-old son with stylist Misa Hylton. Plus, Lori was among the stars who eulogized Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, who died in November 2018.

“Having a hard time processing this one,” Lori wrote on Instagram at the time. “You were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me. I’m so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you. Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim.”

Christian Combs, Diddy’s 21-year-old son with Porter, commented on his dad’s time with Lori while appearing at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Athletic Club on October 11.

“They good,” Christian told Us Weekly and other reporters. “They just… chilling. Private time. That’s up to them.”

Diddy was previously in an 11-year, on-again off-again relationship with Cassie. A rep for Cassie confirmed their split in October 2018, stating that Diddy and Cassie hadn’t been together “for months.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

