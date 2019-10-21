Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter, Arrested for Hit and Run

Lori Harvey was arrested following a car accident in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 20, Us Weekly confirms. According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Harvey — the 22-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey — was involved in a traffic accident when she rolled her vehicle. OK! Magazine was the first to report the news.

Celebrity Mugshots

Lori initially walked away from the scene, but she was not booked. She was arrested on two counts — misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation — and was released on scene.

“She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the BHPD added.

Hours earlier, the model was spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu with a female friend.

Famous Celebrity Families

The incident occurred days after Lori appeared to unfollow rumored beau Sean “Diddy” Combs on Instagram after the rapper, 49, was spotted with another woman. Lori and Diddy initially fueled romance rumors when they were seen taking a stroll together through New York City’s Soho neighborhood in July. They also vacationed in Italy with the Family Feud host, 62, in August.

Lori was previously linked to Justin Combs, Diddy’s 25-year-old son with stylist Misa Hylton.

Unlikely Celebrity Couples

Steve married Lori’s mom, Marjorie Harvey, in June 2007. He is also stepfather to her son, Jason, and another daughter, Morgan. The TV personality has four biological children from his two previous marriages.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!