Exclusive

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Justin Combs Gets Real About How His Father Is Coping With Kim Porter’s Death

By
Sean Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the 2018 Global Spin Awards at The Novo by Microsoft on February 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Global Spin Awards

Focus on family. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin Combs opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how his father deals with the grief of losing his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter five months after her death.

“He’s doing fine. He’s prayed up now, and everything is good,” the 25-year-old told Us at The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, May 2. “He’s just healing.”

Throughout the hard times, the brood has relied on their tight-knit bond. “Just being with family and God, and just staying around each other,” Justin said of how the loved ones foster a supportive environment.

Kim Porter and recording artist Sean “Diddy” Combs attend Sean “Diddy” Combs Exclusive Birthday Celebration Presented By CIROC Vodka on November 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The former football player, whose mother is Misa Hylton Brim, clearly looks up to his father, telling Us that he most admires “his ability to believe and just not take ‘no’ for an answer. And just to keep recreating and innovating.”

Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home in November 2018. She was 47. A coroner’s report obtained by Us in January listed her cause of death as lobar pneumonia. The actress complained of “cold/flu-like symptoms” during a doctor’s visit days before her death.

Diddy, 49, and the model split in 2007 after 13 years together. The pair shared son Christian, 21, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter was also the mother of son Quincy Brown, 27, with ex Al B. Sure!

Justin Dior Combs, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kim Porter, D’Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, Quincy Brown, Al B. Sure! and Christian Casey Combs attend “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles at NETFLIX Icon Building on October 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Justin paid tribute to Porter days after her death. “This can’t be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don’t understand,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us. @quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D’lilah I got yall forever!”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

