Days before her tragic death, Kim Porter’s mind was on her children. The late model’s ex Sean “Diddy” Combs recalled the last conversation they had before she died from pneumonia in November 2018.

“Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well,” the musician, 49, said in the May 2019 issue of Essence magazine. “She had the flu and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

The music mogul explained that “there was screaming and crying” when he found out Porter died, but her words kept him strong. He noted, “I had to ask myself, ‘What would Kim do?’ I was scared, and I was crying out to God, and to her, and almost immediately Kim’s voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, ‘Make sure you take care of my babies.’”

The Wicked Wicked Games actress was found dead in her Los Angeles home on November 15 after several days of not feeling well. She was 47. Us Weekly obtained the coroner’s report, which confirmed lobar pneumonia as the cause of her death, two months later.

“Immune cells invade the air spaces (where oxygen is taken in), and this is accompanied with necrosis (death of cells),” the report said of the condition. “Pneumonia decreases the lungs ability to take in oxygen, and over time it can cause sudden death.”

A source told Us that the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper was “inconsolable” after Porter, whom he dated on and off from 1994 to 2007, passed away. “Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down,” the insider noted.

Diddy and Porter shared four children: Quincy, 27, Christian, 21, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 12.

