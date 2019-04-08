It has been nearly five months since Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex Kim Porter died, and the rapper is understandably still grieving.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” wordsmith, 49, paid tribute to the late model via Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 7. “I know , I know .GET MY S—T TOGETHER. Message received,” he captioned a selfie of the late model squinting her eyes and pursing her lips. “I miss your looks checking me.”

Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles home on November 15. She was 47. Two months later, Us Weekly obtained the coroner’s report that explained that Porter died from lobar pneumonia, which is “an infection of the lung caused by bacteria.”

The report continued, “Immune cells invade the air spaces (where oxygen is taken in), and this is accompanied with necrosis (death of cells). Pneumonia decreases the lungs ability to take in oxygen, and over time it can cause sudden death.”

A source later told Us that the music mogul was “inconsolable” after Porter’s death. The insider explained, “Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down.”

Combs delivered an emotional eulogy at the Wicked Wicked Games alum’s funeral in her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, days after her passing. “From the top of the year, I was going through a real dark time,” he said. “I was really depressed, and I don’t know why, maybe it was cause I was getting older. I just went through a dark, dark time. And she would come over and make sure. … We wasn’t together. … She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up, you gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving.’”

Porter and Combs dated on and off from 1994 to 2007 and shared three children: Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. In March, the entrepreneur told a fan that he “played [himself]” for not marrying Porter when he had the chance.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!