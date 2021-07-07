Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another.

The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.

The couple first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at the Atlanta and Salt Lake City airports together in late 2020.

Since becoming an official couple, Jordan and Harvey have continued to post romantic and steamy snaps together yet they do prefer keeping the majority of their personal lives private.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” the beauty entrepreneur told Bustle in June 2021. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

Harvey dished in the interview that she met her current boyfriend a “few years ago” through mutual friends. “I think we met out, just in passing,” she added, noting that she remembered thinking he was “cute” and “super humble.”

The model is the adopted stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, and her famous family approves of the Creed II star as a boyfriend. “First of all, let’s be clear about something,” the Family Feud host told Jimmy Kimmel in February 2021. “He is a nice guy. I like him, I’m pulling for him. He’s a great guy. I met his father and everything, but that was a lot.”

Before the couple got together, the former competitive horseback rider was previously linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son Justin, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper Trey Songz and musician Future. Meanwhile, the Parenthood alum has previously been linked to model Cindy Bruna, actress Kiki Layne and YouTuber Catherine Paiz. Rumors also swirled that he dated his Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o in 2018, but he revealed they were just friends.

