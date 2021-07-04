Summer loving. Lori Harvey shared her Fourth of July weekend celebration with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan and her Instagram followers.

The model, 24, shared several Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 3, showing off her tropical locale. “Vacation mode starts now,” she captioned a video of luxurious lounge chairs overlooking an infinity pool and the ocean. Harvey even caught the sun as it was setting.

After taking a video showing off her look for the night, she shared a Boomerang clip of what appeared to be Jordan’s hand on her leg. “Baecation,” she captioned the video.

Finally, Harvey showed her followers Jordan’s face. The Creed actor, 34, couldn’t help busting out a huge grin as he looked at his girlfriend.

On Sunday, July 4, the happy couple showed some PDA. Harvey took a quick video of her and Jordan sharing a kiss. The Tennessee native was in a bathing suit while Jordan wore a red, floral print shirt that was mostly unbuttoned. The two kissed for the camera as they enjoyed the tropical setting.

The model, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, followed up by showing off the beautiful blue water and showed that she and Jordan were with friends on a beach. They also seemed to enjoy some tasty food in another clip.

The couple took their relationship public on Instagram in January, and it wasn’t a decision they made lightly.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” Harvey told Bustle in June. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

The former horseback rider added that she felt more comfortable sharing the romance because she knew it wasn’t a short-term fling. “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship,” she said. “So I’m just handling it differently.”

Longterm boyfriends have responsibilities, and for the Black Panther star, that sometimes means being a guinea pig — which has perks.

“I test all my products, of course, on myself. But, I also test them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model,” Harvey, who is developing a skincare line, told Vogue’s Beauty Secrets in May. “Now he’s very into his skincare routine. He tells me all the time that when he’s on set, the makeup artists complement his skin now.”

Scroll to see Harvey and Jordan’s vacation highlights: