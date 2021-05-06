Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line Has Michael B. Jordan’s Stamp of Approval

Michael B. Jordan looks good, well, always. But, if his skin as been a little extra glowy lately, it’s because his girlfriend Lori Harvey has him on a complete skincare routine!

In a new episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, which was released on Wednesday, May 5, the 24-year-old model revealed that she’s been hard at work developing her new skincare line — and making Jordan take all the products for a test run.

While applying her “daytime serum” which is packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, she casually drops in that the product has Jordan’s stamp of approval.

“I test all my products, of course, on myself. But, I also test them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model,” she says in the 15-minute clip.

It would seem that his new routine is working out pretty well, because according to Harvey, his good skin days aren’t going unnoticed. “Now he’s very into his skincare routine. He tells me all the time that when he’s on set, the makeup artists complement his skin now, So you know” she said, giving herself a figurative pat on the back.

Jordan, who Harvey started dating back in January 2021, isn’t the only man who’s had his beauty routine overhauled. Harvey has also had her way with father Steve Harvey’s sub-par skincare routine.

“[I’ve] pretty much gotten all of the men in my life on a skincare regimen — my dad included. He did nothing, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll help you out here.’ So, I gave him all my products and he’s obsessed,” she told the outlet. “And if you’re wondering why his skin looks so good lately, it’s ‘cause of me.”

While Harvey has quite the talent for revamping skincare routines of men in need, she wasn’t always the skincare guru she is today.

“I’ve always been really obsessed with having super hydrated and glowy skin. When I was younger, I didn’t really know, like, what to do or how to achieve that,” she says in the Vogue video. “So, when I was little, I would wash my face with a warm washcloth every morning and then I would lather myself in Vaseline and just let it sit … I felt like I was letting it just seep into my skin and really moisturize and hydrate me.”

Now her logic wasn’t completely misguided. The technique, which is called slugging, can actually help some skin types boost their glow. But not everyone can tolerate slathering petrolatum on their face.

“In hindsight, all I was doing was clogging my pores up, which led to me having really bad acne as a preteen and teenager. So, as I got older, that had me really obsessed with skincare,” she said.

Her obsession inevitably led to the development of her own skincare line, which is “coming out very soon.”