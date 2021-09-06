Settling down! Friday Night Lights focused on the ups and downs of high school football players in the fictional town of Dillion, Texas, from their classes to their dating lives. In real life, Zach Gilford, Minka Kelly and more cast members have managed to find love after appearing on the show, which originally aired from 2006 to 2011.

Jesse Plemons, who portrayed Landry Clarke, sparked romance rumors with Kristen Dunst after they started working together on Fargo in 2015.

“It was a gift,” Plemons gushed about working with the Melancholia star during an appearance at PaleyFest in 2015. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

One year later, the duo — who played married high school sweethearts on the FX series — took their relationship to the next level off screen. Although Plemons and Dunst prefer to keep their romance private, the Breaking Bad alum opened up about the early stages of their relationship in September 2020.

“I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” Plemons told The New York Times as the Interview With a Vampire star discussed her admiration for her fiancé’s work ethic.

“He works so hard at what he does. He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply,” she mentioned at the time.

Another Friday Night Lights star tends to keep his dating life on the down low is Michael B. Jordan, who previously didn’t offer his fans much of a glimpse into his private relationships. In November 2020, Jordan was linked to Lori Harvey after they were spotted multiple times together.

After confirming their relationship the following year, the model admitted that they intentionally don’t share too much of their lives on social media.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?” she told Bustle in June 2021. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

During the interview, Harvey revealed that she and Jordan were introduced through mutual friends.

“I think we met out, just in passing,” she added, noting that she thought the Creed actor was “cute” and “super humble” at first.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Friday Night Lights cast and their love lives: