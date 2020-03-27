It’s over for Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell. The Friday Night Lights alum filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to a source, the 33-year-old actress’ attorney dropped off the paperwork sometime last week.

Jurnee, the sister of Jussie Smollett, married Bell, 37, in October 2010. The Birds of Prey star and the musician share 3-year-old son Hunter.

“We were best friends before we started even dating, so we had this really great foundation. I think one of the challenging things about any lasting relationship is that you have to be so vulnerable,” she gushed to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2013. “I think as human beings we try to hide our flaws and try to present this perfect person, this person we wish we were to our spouse when that causes so many troubles.”

Jurnee and Bell last posted about each other on social media in October 2019.

“In honor of my QUEEN’S special day, I’m going to let a clip from my upcoming EP #psistillloveyou speak for me,” he captioned a picture of the pair set to the song at the time via Instagram. “@jurneebell ‘You’re my goddess / From a touch of heaven’s chosen…..’ I love you my baby. Happy Birthday!”

Jurnee reposted the note on her account, adding three red heart emojis.

News of the duo’s marriage woes come days after Jussie, 37, returned to Instagram to provide an update on his life after his alleged attack in January 2019.

“Quarantine day 421…” the Empire alum wrote on Wednesday, March 25, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “Hope y’all are staying safe. Spread love and kindness… not Rona. Bro @davidmichaelott on [keyboard] (I swear Imma learn this before I walk outside).”

Jussie has been quiet online after he was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself. While he was subsequently arrested and hit with 16 felony counts, charges were dropped against him in March 2019. More recently, a special prosecutor indicted him on six felony counts of disorderly conduct in February. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

