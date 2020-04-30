Love on set! Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are one of the many Hollywood couples who met while filming a TV show.

Dunst and Plemons played married high school sweethearts Peggy and local butcher Ed on the FX series Fargo. They starred on season 2 of the series.

“It was a gift,” the Friday Night Lights alum gushed at at PaleyFest in 2015 when asked about working with Dunst. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person, and we’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

Dunst and Plemons were first spotted together off set in 2016. A year later, the Breaking Bad star popped the question.

“It’s good. It’s so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board,” the actress said on Live With Kelly and Ryan about wedding planning in 2017. “And because we created it together from the beginning it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.”

Not long after the twosome welcomed their first child together, they sparked speculation that they were married at Dunst’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony after they were referred to as “husband” and wife.”

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I have also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work — KiKi or Keeks,” Plemons gushed in his speech at the August 2019 ceremony. “Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you.”

Dunst later clarified that the pair weren’t hitched yet.

Scroll through to revisit their relationship timeline: