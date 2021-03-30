Another cutie for Kirsten Dunst! The actress is pregnant with her and Jesse Plemons’ second child.

The Golden Globe nominee, 38, debuted her baby bump on Tuesday, March 30, while posing for W magazine in a custom Rodarte dress. “Every shot was on the floor,” the Marie Antoinette star joked of posing in the lacy white gown. “I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

Dunst and the Breaking Bad alum, 32, got engaged in January 2017. They became parents in May of the following year when their son, Ennis, now 2, arrived.

The New Jersey native joked about her baby boy’s name in September 2019, telling Jimmy Kimmel that she “know[s] what Ennis will be called” on the playground.

“Come on, you just stick a P in front of it,” Dunst explained during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “There’s also anus. That’s not a great one. It’s like an old cowboy name. … We found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool.’”

She added at the time: “There’s also a town in Texas named Ennis where Jesse’s from. It’s also a county in Ireland.”

Ennis’ parents have made wedding planning a “priority,” Dunst told Us Weekly in August 2019.

“We’re definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate, not a big wedding,” the Jumanji star said at the time.

She called the planning process “good [and] fun,” adding, “I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board. And because we created it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.”

While Dunst has “other little things” going on, she’s hoping to find “a good time” to tie the knot when her family and friends “can all have fun.”

The couple have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the Fargo set. Dunst called “friendship” the key to their lasting relationship, telling Us, “I think you have to have your best friend.”