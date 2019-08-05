



Kirsten Dunst has a ton on her plate right now — including the new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida — but she’s still looking forward to tying the knot with fiancé Jesse Plemons

“We’re definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate, not a big wedding,” Dunst, 37, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Friday, August 2.

Dunst’s engagement to her former Fargo costar, 31, made headlines in January 2017, and she revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan that September that she was enjoying the wedding planning. “It’s good. It’s so fun,” she said at the time. “I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board. And because we created it together from the beginning, it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.”

In May 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, son Ennis, and Dunst revealed on Friday how motherhood has changed her. “God, you’re just tired all the time,” the Spider-Man actress said. “Also, doing this show too. … It’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay-at-home mom.”

Amid the workload, however, Dunst isn’t keeping the wedding on the back burner. “It’s a priority but you know how life is. You’ve got other little things,” she added. “So it has to be a good time when we can all have fun.”

She also gave her take on the key to successful relationships. “I think friendship,” she said. “Yeah, I do. I think you have to have your best friend.”

