



Forever changed! Kirsten Dunst welcomed her son, Ennis, in May 2018 and shared how motherhood has affected her.

“God, you’re just tired all the time,” the actress, 37, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Friday, August 2, at the TCA Summer Press Tour promoting Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida. “Also, doing this show too … It’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay-at-home mom.”

The Spider-Man star recalled leaving her little one for the first time to return to work, saying, “I was like, ‘Bye!’ to my mother-in-law.”

Us exclusively broke the news that the Golden Globe nominee and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons, were expecting their first child together in December 2017. The New Jersey native confirmed the news the following month when she debuted her baby bump in a photo shoot for Rodarte’s Fall-Winter 2018 lookbook.

Two years prior to welcoming her baby boy, Dunst told Marie Claire U.K. that she wanted to start a family. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,’” she admitted to the outlet in July 2017. “I wasn’t one of those ‘I need a baby!’ people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much.”

She added, “That love is just like … you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, ‘Where’s Kiki?’ I just love that love. That’s what I want.”

She and Plemons, 31, met on season 2 of Fargo playing a married couple named Peggy and Ed Blomquist. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in January 2017.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne and Emily Longeretta

