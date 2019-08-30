Mr. and Mrs.? Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons sparked speculation that they are secretly married after being referred to as “husband” and “wife” at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The Fargo costars made a rare public appearance with their 15-month-old son, Ennis, on Thursday, August 29, as she received the honor. Plemons, 31, was among the speakers who paid tribute to the On Becoming a God in Central Florida star, 37. The Friday Night Lights alum was introduced as “Kirsten’s husband” before taking the stage.

Plemons later called Dunst his “wife” during the speech. “Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I have also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work — KiKi or Keeks,” he gushed. “Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you.”

Earlier this month, the Bring It On actress hinted at a possible change in her relationship status. “I definitely have times where my husband or someone will be like, ‘That sounds like Krystal,’ or something like that,” she told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on August 2 while discussing her new Showtime series.

Dunst emphasized at the time that wedding planning was not high on her to-do list. “We’re definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably small at home or something, like, really intimate — not a big wedding,” she noted. “It’s a priority, but you know how life is. You’ve got other little things, so it has to be a good time when we can all have fun.”

The Spider-Man star and Plemons met while filming season 2 of Fargo together. Us Weekly confirmed their engagement in January 2017.

Us exclusively revealed in December 2017 that the pair were expecting their first child together. Dunst gave birth to Ennis in May 2018.

