A family affair! Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons finally made their first public appearance with son Ennis, 15 months, and the occasion was more than adorable.

The couple introduced their child to the world at the 37-year-old actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday, August 29. The little fella sported a blue button-down shirt, black pants, tennis shoes and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap for his big debut.

The proud parents could not contain their excitement either, even locking lips as the Friday Night Lights alum, 31, honored his Fargo costar. The actor recalled the first time he met Dunst. They were both at LAX airport to fly out separately to film Fargo. “I don’t often remember every detail about meeting someone. But I was standing in line at LAX stocking up on the essentials – Us Weekly, Entertainment Weekly. I was getting ready to take off …. to do a miniseries with an actor that I’d long admired and respected and to say that I was slightly nervous would have been an understatement. And out of nowhere from behind I hear a voice call my name. And I turn to see Kirsten. Immediately without too many words being exchanged I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is. And it truly was in an instant. Immediately my nerves and anxiety dissolved and I knew everything was going to be alright.”

He continued: “Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work. Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It’s for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are. I’m truly so lucky to have you in my life, and Hollywood Boulevard is so lucky to have you on its sidewalks. … I love you, Keeks. And I couldn’t be any prouder of you than I am right now.”

Dunst wore a pastel, printed dress, heels and dangling earrings for the event. She finished her look with a red lip and subtle waves in her hair. Plemons, for his part, dressed in a blue jacket with a matching polo shirt and pants.

Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s engagement in January 2017. Us broke the news the following December that they were expecting their first child together.

Earlier this month, Dunst opened up about expanding her family with Plemons. “I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise,” she told Net-A-Porter in a cover story published on Friday, August 23. “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star hinted that Ennis may take after his parents. “If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people do it,” she admitted of acting as a child. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples. He is such a happy baby and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age. But we will probably just encourage him to do school plays.”

Scroll to see photos of the trio’s Walk of Fame appearance!