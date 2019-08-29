



Coming to terms. Kirsten Dunst has given awards-worthy performances over her decades-long career, but the former child star is opening up about why she hasn’t been properly recognized by her industry.

“For me, I feel like a lot of things I do people like later,” Dunst, 37, said on SiriusXM’s “In-Depth With Larry Flick” on Tuesday, August 27. “And also, I’ve never been recognized in my industry. I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe, like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo.”

Dunst then suggested her lack of recognition might be linked to being known only as “the girl from Bring It On.”

Dunst has appeared in beloved blockbuster hits, like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise, to acclaimed Oscar-bait pictures, like 2017’s The Beguiled and 2016’s Hidden Figures.

The Virgin Suicides actress earned her first nomination early in her career at age 12. At the time, she was in the running for Best Supporting Actress for Interview With a Vampire at the Golden Globes. However, her next nod wouldn’t come until years later, when she scored Golden Globes and Emmys recognition for her efforts in FX’s Fargo.

Though Dunst admitted that she sometimes questions “what did I do” to go unnoticed and stated that “it’d be nice to be recognized by your peers,” she said that awards are not what matters at the end of the day.

“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough? But then I do, I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or, like, not doing publicity or anything,” she continued. “All you have is your work at the end of the day and that’s all people really care about, and I’m intelligent enough to know that and have perspective.”

Dunst stars in the new Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. To get into character for the part of Krystal Stubbs, she told Fast Company on August 23 that she “watched a lot of Honey Boo Boo.”

“It was the accent, the not-caring, the kind of, like, letting it all hang out there,” Dunst said. “Not worrying about politeness or poise or that kind of thing. And being more aggressive. I wanted to give Krystal that kind of vibe.”

On Becoming a God in Central Florida airs on Showtime Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

