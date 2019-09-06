



Not so fast! Kirsten Dunst cleared up speculation that she secretly married Jesse Plemons.

“Fiancé, we’re not married yet,” the 37-year-old actress explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 5.

Dunst and Plemons, 31, who share 16-month-old son Ennis, sparked marriage rumors when they referred to each other as “husband” and “wife” during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month.

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I have also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work — KiKi or Keeks,” the Friday Night Lights alum gushed during his speech. “Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you.”

Despite the slip-up, the Bring It On actress raved about Plemons’ speech to Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday.

“I would try and trick him into telling me all the time, I didn’t want to cry so I wanted to hear it beforehand, but he wouldn’t let me,” she said.

Dunst also revealed that the pair rode to the event separately because they were so nervous.

“It’s me, Jesse and Sofia [Coppola], we all hate public speaking, so it’s, like, the worst people to ask,” she said. “All terrified speakers. Jesse did the best job.”

The On Becoming a God in Central Florida star, for her part, called the Breaking Bad actor her “husband” during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills on August 2.

Dunst and Plemons, who met on the set of Fargo season 2, got engaged in January 2017. She confirmed the trying the knot is a priority for the twosome during the same event.

“We’re definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something,” Dunst told Us Weekly and other reporters at TCA. “Like, really intimate, not a big wedding.”

