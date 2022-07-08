Husband and wife! Congratulations are in order for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who tied the knot last weekend after more than six years together.

“We can confirm they are married,” a rep for Dunst, 39, told Us Weekly on Friday, July 8.

Us confirmed in May 2018 that the Virgin Suicides star and Battleship actor, 34, welcomed their first child, son Ennis. The couple then announced the birth of their second child, baby boy James a year later in August 2019.

The Bring It On star previously spoke about their wedding planning during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in September 2017. “It’s good. It’s so fun. I never thought I would be that person who had a Pinterest board,” Dunst said at the time. “And because we created it together from the beginning it’s a really nice thing to do together. It’s going to be so personal and fun. We are having a good time.”

As previously reported, a source confirmed to Us in December 2017 that the Spider-Man star had a baby on the way. The actress confirmed the news by debuting her baby bump in Rodarte’s Fall-Winter 2018 portrait series in January. Us also confirmed that the former Fargo costars got engaged in January 2017, after meeting during season 2 of the hit FX series. The pair played married high-school sweethearts Peggy and Ed on the show.

Plemons’ Friday Night Lights costar and friend Zach Gilford gushed to Us about the couple in December 2017 and talked about being at the couple’s wedding. “I don’t know if I’ll be in his wedding party, I don’t know if they are having a wedding party, but I’ll definitely be at his wedding,” Gilford said at the time. “I’ve met his fiancée and it’s one of those couples that you feel like they are the best versions of themselves when they are around each other. I feel like a big brother to him.”

The pair first sparked rumors that they were dating when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood in May 2016. Plemons previously opened up about working with Dunst during a PaleyFest panel in NYC in October 2015. “It was a gift,” he said at the time. “I loved Kirsten’s work for a long time, and I was really excited once I’d met her, and she’s a great person. We’re both actors that just … have fun with the material.”

This is the first marriage for both actors. Dunst split from Garrett Hedlund after four years together in April 2015. She previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal from 2002 to 2004.

