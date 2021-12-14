Top 5

Lori Harvey Is All for Dad Steve Harvey’s ‘Amazing’ Fashion Evolution: ‘He’s Been Feeling Himself’

By
Lori and Steve Harvey. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey is well aware that Steve Harvey might just be the world’s most fashion-forward father. And according to the 24-year-old model, the game show host is loving that his total transformation has landed him in the style spotlight. 

“He has been feeling himself lately,” the SKN by LH founder exclusively told Us Weekly. “I love it.” 

The Family Feud host has recently overhauled his wardrobe, trading in his basic suits for well-tailored trousers, pops of color and designer duds. The man behind his evolution is none other than stylist Elly Karamoh, who happens to be Lori’s “best friend.” 

Steve Harvey. Courtesy Elly Karamoh/Instagram

“They’re the ultimate dynamic duo right now. Their energy together is amazing,” the beauty boss told Stylish. “He [Steve] is really open to Elly’s fashion advice and his creative direction, so he lets him push him a little bit, get him outside of his element — and it’s been working! So he’s like, ‘Ok, I like this. Let’s keep going.’” 

In fact, one of his most recent ensembles, an all-red Louis Vuitton outfit from the late Virgil Abloh’s first menswear collection in Spring 2019, might just be one of his daughter’s favorites. “I saw it and I was like, ‘Ok work it, I see you,’” Lori joked to Us. 

Harvey, who has moved up in the fashion world in recent weeks, revealed in an interview with GQ that his motto when it comes to style is “to be fly ‘till I die.” 

“I’m not just gonna sit over here and just let old age come and take me away,” he joked during a November episode of his Facebook Watch series. “Pick me up and just walk me holding my grave. We’re not going to do this. I don’t want to walk old. I don’t want to look old. I don’t want to dress old.” 

And as it turns out, the Miss America host’s fans don’t want him to either. In fact, they’re responsible for hyping him up on repeat. 

After the comedian shared a picture via Instagram of himself wearing a custom Alta Sartoria off-the-runway look complete with a lapel silk scarf, his followers flooded the comments section. 

“Always sharp as hell,” a user wrote, while another said, “Uncle Steve stay dripping and debonair.” Someone else added: “That suit is cold blooded.” 

