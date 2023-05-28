Two of a kind! Jenna Dewan has a special bond with daughter Everly, which even extends to fashion.

“We’ve reached the borrowing Evie’s sweaters moment,” the Resident alum, 42, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on Sunday, May 28, sharing a snap of her day’s outfit.

Dewan — who shares Everly, 9, with ex-husband Channing Tatum — wore one of her daughter’s pastel pink sweaters with multicolored stripes on the shoulders and a pair of denim jeans.

The former World of Dance host first became a parent in May 2013, when she and Tatum, 43, welcomed their baby girl. Nearly five years later, the twosome called it quits. The Step Up costars finalized their divorce in 2019.

Since their separation, they’ve remained cordial coparents as they continue raising Everly.

“Channing has nothing but the utmost respect for Jenna,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He will always hold her in the highest regard as the mother of their child and nothing could ever change that.”

The insider added at the time: “Despite the fact that they couldn’t make things work as a couple, they have a wonderful coparenting relationship and very healthy communication. Things between them are great, and they’ve managed things very smoothly.”

Later in May, the former couple reunited at Everly’s Irish dancing competition alongside the Flirty Dancing host’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, and her mother, Nancy Lee Bursch. The group all cheered ecstatically when they learned that the preteen had come in first place.

“The feis was great craic!” the 47-year-old Tony Award nominee, who got engaged to Dewan in February 2020, gushed via Instagram on May 21. “Proud proud stepparent bursting with pride! This little fairy is truly one of a kind!”

While Everly has followed in her parents’ dancing footsteps, she found her own passion for the sport.

“We’ve always had this joke that coming from two dance parents, she just had no interest at all. Recently, she’s wanted to take up Irish dancing … on her own accord,” Dewan — who shares son Callum, 3, with Kazee — exclusively told Us in April 2022. “She was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want to do that.’ And now she’s going to Irish dance classes. She is so serious about it. She loves it. We are in it to win it … in her own way. That’s very Evie. She wants to do things in her own unique way. It’s so cool.”