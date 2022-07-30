Proud Loveys, Nanas and Papas! Kris Jenner, Queen Elizabeth II and more stars balance their well-known careers with doting over their many grandchildren.

The Kardashians matriarch is notably the proud mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. In addition to supporting her children — she shared her eldest four with ex-husband Robert Kardashian and her younger two with ex Caitlyn Jenner — she is also now a doting “lovey” to their respective little ones.

“[My favorite] changes all the time,” the Safely founder told Us Weekly and other reporters in January 2020. “[I’m] close to all the girls because we do a lot of fun, girly stuff. … On [a family] vacation, I think I was attached to [Kourtney’s youngest son] Reign [the most], [but] it changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that’s cute. There’s a lot of personalities.”

The queen, for her part, has an expansive brood as well, including grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

“Being with her, it was great,” Harry — who shares son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle — told Hoda Kotb in April 2022 of his visit with the sovereign earlier that month. “It was just so nice to see her. She’s [in] great form.”

Nearly two years earlier, Harry and the Suits alum had taken a step back from their duties as senior royals and relocated to Montecito, California. At the time, the Duke of Sussex said of his grandmother: “She’s always got a great sense of humor with me. Both Meghan and I had tea with her [during our visit]. It was really nice to catch up with her.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver became grandparents in August 2020 when daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to her first child, Lyla.

“They really love [being grandparents],” the Gift of Forgiveness author, who shares daughters Lyla and Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, exclusively told Us in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

Katherine added: “I’m constantly going to [my mom] for more information and learning so much more and calling her for this, calling her for that. I did that throughout my whole pregnancy as well. I just feel really lucky to be able to have that source to go to and to ask so many of these questions.”

