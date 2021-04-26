Surprise! Liv Tyler revealed that David Beckham is her kids’ godfather.

“Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!!!” the actress, 43, captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, April 25, of son Sailor, 6, and daughter Luna, 4, hugging the former professional soccer player, 45, after the soccer team he is president and co-owner of, Inter Miami CF, won for the first time this season. “We are so so proud of you !!!!”

The former athlete commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, as did Tyler’s fiancé, David Gardner. The sports agent, 54, acts as Beckham’s agent and oversees his businesses.

Tyler, who also shares son Milo, 16, with her ex-husband, Royston Langdon, went on to share more photos taken at the match with Gardner. “Proud of you,” the Lord of the Rings star wrote on her Instagram Story.

The Leftovers alum told The Sun in September 2019 that she occasionally talks football with Beckham. “My partner knows David well, so football is on in our house all the time,” she explained at the time. “It’s interesting how tribal it is with all the chants, but I don’t really understand what is going on, except that they run around a lot. They’re constantly running. They must be out of breath.”

The “Need You Tonight” singer added that she wished she “cared more” about the sport, noting, “It’s alien to me, so unfamiliar, the sound of the chanting and this roar, the crowd. I’ve been to lots of games with David, and he’s told me loads of football stories and introduced me to some amazingly talented players, although I sometimes don’t know who they are. My partner lives for football and his family and all his friends love it. For me, it’s so different to watching American football. I just don’t get it.”

While weekends at her home revolve around the game, Tyler has her kids doing “a lot of music playing and piano lessons” during the rest of the week. “They love it so much,” Steven Tyler’s daughter gushed to the outlet. “And I love that they love it.”

Liv and Gardner got engaged in 2015, seven years after her separation from Langdon, 48. As for the retired midfielder, he has been married to Victoria Beckham since 1999 and they share four children — Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 9.