



No shotgun wedding here! Liv Tyler has been engaged to David Gardner for nearly five years, but the actress isn’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“I love being engaged but I don’t really have a desire to get married,” Tyler, 42, told Britain’s Tatler magazine for its October 2019 issue. “I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward … for surviving your relationship. I feel everyone’s got it backwards.”

That said, she did enjoy attending the October 2018 wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. “Sitting in the church was my favorite part of the whole experience,” she recalled. “I don’t even have the words to describe how magical it was. And then the protocol of who came in where and went out where, and where we were sitting and how to behave‚ it was so interesting. And then, once it was over and we got into the party, it was very relaxed and very fun and very playful. Suddenly, everything got very loose and not at all formal.”

Us Weekly revealed Tyler’s secret engagement to the sports agent in September 2015, with a source saying that the couple had been engaged since Christmas 2014 but “prefer to be private.” The couple have two children together: son Sailor, 4, and daughter Lula, 3.

Tyler was married to Royston Langdon from 2003 to 2008 and shares son Milo, 14, with the musician. Gardner, 42, also has a son from a previous marriage.

In her Tatler interview, the Ad Astra actress also remarked on her time in the United Kingdom, her fiancé’s home. “It’s such a different country — it affects even our relationship dynamics,” she said. “I remember the first time that David called me his missus. I was like, ‘What? Excuse me? I’m not your missus.’ You have to earn that.”

