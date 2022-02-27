Another baby for Briana Culberson! Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter gave birth to her fourth child on Wednesday, February 23.

“On February 23rd, she arrived and completed our Culberson family 💕,” the 34-year-old nurse’s husband, Ryan Culberson, announced via Instagram on Saturday, February 26. “Cora Rose is a whopping 4 lbs 13 oz as we bring her home from the hospital today. She’s a beautiful healthy blessing and we’re all so in love! Owen said ‘I guess I love her.’”

Ryan announced in August 2021 that his partner was expecting. “The grand finale coming March!” the former Marine, who also shares sons Troy, 9, Owen, 7, and Hank, 15 months, with Briana, wrote.

The following month, the pair announced the sex of their upcoming arrival with the help of pink smoke. The duo’s kids assisted in the September 2021 reveal by popping balloons.

Gunvalson, 59, technically spilled the beans first when she posted a sneak peek of their sex reveal. “You ever get really good news and then find out your mother-in-law ruins it?” Ryan captioned an Instagram Story photo at the time. “Well, that happened to me today. Oh yeah, we’re having a girl. So thankful for @vickigunvalson. … It ain’t smart to piss off the one that knows everything — and I know everything.”

Ryan subsequently hinted at his wife’s due date while wishing his Instagram followers a merry Christmas in December 2021. When a user asked when Troy, Owen and Hank’s “sister [was] arriving,” the proud dad replied, “Couple months.”

He gave a glimpse of Briana’s baby bump in a gray sweater in the social media upload. Ryan also posted a picture of the California native covering her budding belly in a Trojans football sweatshirt in October 2021 while wishing her a happy 10th anniversary.

“A DECADE ago today I married my best friend in a drive thru in Las Vegas,” Ryan captioned his Instagram tribute at the time. “What a crazy 10 years it’s been! Thank you for choosing me, loving me, giving me 3 beautiful sons, daughter on the way and always sticking by my side! I love you @ketoculberson.”

The duo got married in October 2011. They welcomed Troy one year after their nuptials, followed by Owen and Hank in 2014 and 2020, respectively.

The couple relocated to Illinois from North Carolina in March 2021. “It’s going to be so fun to have you so close to … all the family, right?” Gunvalson asked her grandsons in an Instagram Story video at the time. “You’re going to be a Bears fan and a Cubs fan?”

