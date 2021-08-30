Family of six! Briana Culberson is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Culberson’s fourth child, just nine months after giving birth to their third son.

“The grand finale coming March!” Ryan wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 29, announcing the big news.

He shared a photo of a blue and pink safety pin next to three blue safety pins to represent their boys, Troy, 8, Owen, 7, and Hank, 9 months. The pink pin was bent to look pregnant and had a green safety pin in the middle, signifying Briana’s growing belly. For now, the couple appears to be keeping the sex of their fourth child a secret.

Briana’s mother, Vicki Gunvalson, “liked” the social media post.

Earlier this month the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, gushed over Briana, 34, and Ryan’s little ones via Instagram.

“Look at my beautiful 3 grandsons and how fast they are growing up,” Gunvalson, who is also the mother of Michael Wolfsmith, captioned a photo of the trio. “I love them to the moon and back. #myworld #mygrandons #nana #imissthem.”

One month prior, Briana opened up about being a mother of three on Hank’s birthday.

“My reason for it all,” she captioned a family photo in July. “The night shifts in the ER, the days I only get 3 hours of sleep, the days I have to do 7 loads of laundry, shuffling kids to school and sports and sports and friends’ houses, grocery shopping 3x a week.”

She also credited the Keto Diet with helping her keep up with her busy schedule and three young boys. “Keto has given me my health and my life back,” Briana concluded. “I’m so grateful for these guys that keep me going 💙💙💙💙.”

The expectant parents, who relocated to Illinois earlier this year after previously living in North Carolina, welcomed their third bundle of joy in November 2020.

“At 9:37 AM I cut a cord!” Ryan announced via Instagram at the time. “Mom and son are doing amazing! I’m pumped!!!”

Gunvalson celebrated her youngest grandson’s arrival by sharing her own message on social media. “Congratulations Briana and Ryan on the birth of your beautiful baby boy. #3, #my3sons💙💙💙 #grandsonsrock💙 #Briana,” the OG Housewife commented.

Briana and Ryan married in October 2011 in Santa Barbara, California, before starting their family.