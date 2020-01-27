Daughter-mother solidarity! Briana Culberson thinks it’s “very sad” that mom Vicki Gunvalson is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County but appreciates the “wonderful journey.”

Culberson, 32, sounded off on the news via Instagram on Sunday, January 26, after another user posted a comment on one of her husband’s uploads. “Wishing Briana would make a statement regarding the show!” the user wrote on Ryan Culberson’s photo of the couple in North Carolina.

Briana replied: “I’m not really a ‘statement’ kind of girl, but I will say that it’s very sad and the end of a wonderful journey for my mom. We’ve had a lot of fun as a family on the show and I’m very proud of her and love her. Her absence will be significant and she will be very missed on the show.”

Gunvalson, 57, bid farewell to RHOC in an Instagram post on Friday, January 24. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

She went on: “I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” she explained. “My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki’ . I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

Gunvalson exclusively explained to Us Weekly she left because she and Bravo were “unequally aligned,” and a source told Us that she wasn’t asked to return to RHOC. “She made it very clear that she wouldn’t come back as a friend so they wouldn’t try to offer her that again,” the source added.

The reality star came under fire during the season 14 reunion in December 2019 after she called out costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke for kissing Tamra Judge.

On Sunday, January 26, the businesswoman agreed with a Twitter fan who observed that Andy Cohen didn’t have her back during the reunion. “No HE didn’t! Very telling to say the least,” she wrote back. “Shouldn’t have stayed as long as I did.”

In a separate tweet, Gunvalson wrote, “The show was going down a very bad path. I’m feee [sic] now to do what I want!”