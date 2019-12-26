



“I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” the 57-year-old OG of the OC told her 42-year-old costar, who kissed Tamra Judge during the season, in a sneak peak of the final part of the reunion, which airs on Thursday, December 26. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! … We have kids watching this!”

Vicki then alleged that she lost two clients because of Braunwyn’s partying on the series.

“Get off the show. Let’s elevate. I lost two clients last month because of these shenanigans,” the Coto Insurance CEO said. “They said it doesn’t meet their moral compass.”

Braunwyn fired back, “This is who I am. I didn’t come on the show to give you the best version of me. I came on the show to be me. And you don’t get to decide it.”

After Vicki was demoted to a “friend” role for season 14 of the long-running Bravo series, Braunwyn joined Tamra, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiteron the series. This isn’t the first time the businesswoman has slammed Braunwyn since she became a cast member.

“There is an overload of crying and raunchy talk and behavior. The talk about sexual exploits should have been kept private and not heard or seen by children on television,” Vicki told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “When I created this franchise 15 years ago, it was about our lives and having the opportunity to showcase the world the privileged lifestyle we lead. It’s turning out to be all about divorce, rental houses, threesomes and other ridiculous things. Naked scenes seems like many of the cast are trying to one up or outdo the other.”

During an October episode of the series, Braunwyn and Tamra, 52, made out at a dance club in Arizona. The two women also went skinny dipping in a hot tub during the trip. Tamra, for her part, joked that Braunwyn should have wait until her “second season to make out with a girl!”

Part three of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, December 26, at 10 p.m. ET.